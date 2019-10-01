Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls
245 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls
245 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Meghan Kathleen Arlequeeuw


1971 - 2019
Meghan Kathleen Arlequeeuw Obituary
Meghan Kathleen Arlequeeuw (Wilson) Meghan Kathleen (Wilson) Arlequeeuw, 47, passed away after a long, hard-fought battle with metastatic breast cancer on September 28, 2019. Meghan was born November 11, 1971 in Stone Mountain, GA to Thomas and Bonnie (Friedel) Wilson. Meghan was a graduate of Madison High School in 1990 and of Kent State University in 1995, and in 1997 with her master's in teaching. She was an optimist and a caring person and believed her greatest accomplishment was her family. It all started with a beautiful childhood (besides the Wilms Tumor cancer). Meghan often said her upbringing was so "normal", but she meant that in the most flattering way. She also loved her teaching career at West Main Elementary in Ravenna, OH and being around young children. Traveling was a passion as vacationing to much of the United States with her family brought her such joy. Her charitable mindset was notable as she often fundraised for the through and birthday Facebook donations. Another charity near and dear to her heart was anything to do with adopting pets because she loved animals. Meghan married her college sweetheart, David Aaron Arlequeeuw on June 15, 1996 and was happily married until her death. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her son; Nicholas; daughter, Ellie; sisters, Peggy (L.J.) Koskinen, Colleen (Robert) Wilson and Erin (Tim) Cost. Meghan loved her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephew very much; Kaitlyn (Ben) Lynch and daughters, Kamdyn and Mila, Kelsey Koskinen (Brian Gavorski) and son, Max, Ryan (Amanda) Wilson, Kevin and Sam Cost, Aaron Arlequeeuw, Blake, Luke, and Keira Albanese. She loved her in-laws including her mother and father-in-law, William A. and Joan (Miller) Arlequeeuw along with their son, William J. (Beverly) Arlequeeuw and daughter, Janet (Christopher) Albanese. Meghan is also loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Meghan was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert "Bob" and Helen (Czyzynski) Friedel and Thomas E. and Margaret (Gessic) Wilson; and step-grandmother, Ann Connely-Wilson. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow for visitation on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and at First United Methodist Church of Cuyahoga Falls, 245 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, on Thursday, from 10 to 11 a.m. where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
