Melanie Graybill-Leitch, age 69, passed away on March 26, 2020. She was born in Akron on January 27, 1951 to the late Melvin and Marjean Pratt. Melanie was caring, loving and honest yet stubborn and strong! She is survived by her husband, John F. Leitch; daughters, Meredith and Tiffany Graybill; son, Wayne (Leesa) E. Graybill III; grandchildren, Marissa, Collin, Baleigh, Cadence, Marcel, Cameron, Christopher, Devin, Katelynne and Andrew; and sister, Sherrie (Bill) Broadhurst. She is also survived by Anna (Herman) Cooper whom she loved like a daughter. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020