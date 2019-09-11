|
Melanie Watkins Melanie Watkins, 92, of North Canton, passed away September 6, 2019. She was born on November 21, 1926, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Singer, in Vienna, Austria. Melanie was a registered nurse, graduating from Akron City Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, William, and sister-in-law, Helen Erwin. Melanie is survived by her loving children, William (Colette) Watkins, David Watkins and Susan (Denny) Buccini; grandchildren, Sarah (Michael) Hammond, Rachel Vees and Rylee Buccini; great-grandson, Hammond to be; brother Dr. S Fred Singer; sister-in-law, Shirley (Robert) Hyde; and close friends, Patricia Price and Brad Hickman. Family and friends may call Friday, 9/13 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 1 p.m. with Rabbi John Spitzer officiating. Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery, Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the spay/neuter fund of SNAP of NE OHIO, 3124 9th St. SW, Canton, OH 44710. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 11, 2019