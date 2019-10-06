|
Melba Faye Park (Boyle) Melba Faye Park, 91, of Akron, Ohio passed away on October 4, 2019. Melba graduated from South High School in 1946 and lived in Akron all her life. After high school Melba married the love of her life, Harold Park, and spent over 50 years together. She worked at Saulfield Publishing and for several years at The Flower Basket in North Hill. Mrs. Park enjoyed watching ball games, her granddaughters, and hosting friends and family for social events. Melba loved traveling all over the country to visit her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Other than her parents, Charles and Mina Boyle, Melba was preceded in death by her husband; Harold Park; her brothers, Earl Boyle, Elmer Boyle, Robert Boyle, Charles Boyle, and Jake Boyle. Melba will be greatly missed by her son, James "Jim" (Lynda) Park; granddaughters, Cara, and Lauren Park; son, William Park; and several other friends and family members. Friends and family may visit Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio, 44305. Funeral service will be held the following day, Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the same location. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019