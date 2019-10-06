Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melba Park
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melba Faye Park

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melba Faye Park Obituary
Melba Faye Park (Boyle) Melba Faye Park, 91, of Akron, Ohio passed away on October 4, 2019. Melba graduated from South High School in 1946 and lived in Akron all her life. After high school Melba married the love of her life, Harold Park, and spent over 50 years together. She worked at Saulfield Publishing and for several years at The Flower Basket in North Hill. Mrs. Park enjoyed watching ball games, her granddaughters, and hosting friends and family for social events. Melba loved traveling all over the country to visit her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Other than her parents, Charles and Mina Boyle, Melba was preceded in death by her husband; Harold Park; her brothers, Earl Boyle, Elmer Boyle, Robert Boyle, Charles Boyle, and Jake Boyle. Melba will be greatly missed by her son, James "Jim" (Lynda) Park; granddaughters, Cara, and Lauren Park; son, William Park; and several other friends and family members. Friends and family may visit Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio, 44305. Funeral service will be held the following day, Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the same location. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now