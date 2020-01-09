|
Melf Stewart Lorenzen, 61, of Massillon, Ohio, passed on to heaven on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. Stewart was born September 2, 1958, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Melf and Elfriede Lorenzen. He graduated from Smithville High School. Stewart earned a Bachelor of Science Business Administration and Management, Accounting. He worked for Ernst & Young in Akron, Ohio, from 1980 until 1987. Stewart joined the Hygenic Corporation in 1987. In 1993, he was promoted to President and CEO, a role in which he served until his retirement in 2008. Stewart was an avid golfer, snowboarder, and competitive slalom skier. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lisa Lorenzen; four daughters, Kailee Lenczycki (Philip), Kiersten Golubic (Scott), Kenna Taylor (Daniel), and Kamryn Lorenzen; his mother, Elfriede Lorenzen; brother, Rick Lorenzen (Diane); sister, Marnita Lorenzen (John Armbrust); grandson, Nixon Stewart Taylor; mother-in-law, Jane Kerns; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Melf Uwe Lorenzen. Friends may call Friday, January 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, January 11, at 10 a.m. Calling hours and service will be held at Maranatha Bible Church located at 1424 Killian Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. To honor Stewart's love for bold and bright color, the family asks that you please refrain from wearing traditional all-black mourning attire. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Image Clear Ultrasound Mobile (2569 Romig Road, Akron, OH 44320; icumobile.org) or World Help (P.O. Box 501, Forest, VA 24551; worldhelp.net). Stewart served on the board of these organizations, whose missions were near and dear to his heart. While we miss him greatly, his faith in Christ assures us that we will be reunited once again in heaven. Condolences and memories can be shared with Stewart's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Portage Lakes (330) 644-0024
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 9, 2020