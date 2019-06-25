Home

Melinda Remington passed into God's loving arms on June 20, 2019. She was born on February 14, 1954. Mindy loved life and lived it to the fullest with her husband Tim, of 35 years. She was a teacher, artist, and major sports participator. She coached and taught at Old Trail School for many years; she was a wonderful pastel painter, acrylic artist, and photographer. She loved snow skiing, water skiing, swimming, hiking, and biking. Her Christian faith played a big part in her life and she was always giving of her time, talents, and material possessions to others, whether working with kids at The Salvation Army, making inspirational jewelry bags for ACCESS, or painting pictures and furniture to give to friends, family, and charities. She was an ardent animal rescuer and always had "strays" for pets. She always seemed to make time for those who needed it most. She was preceded in passing by her father, Vincent Bond. She will be so deeply missed by those who loved her - her husband, Tim; stepsons, Todd Remington (Katie and daughter Phoebe), Corey Remington; her mother, Charlene Bond Witner; stepfather, Tom Witner; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Missy (Jeff) Wert, Jenny (David) Elzemeyer; niece, Lauren McKimmy; and many relatives and friends. She leaves a hole in our hearts that will never be filled until we see her again. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to The Akron Community Foundation via The Remington Family Fund or to your favorite animal charity. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019
