Melisa Inez Lewis, 45 years young, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on August 21st, 2020 at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, GA due to complications from COVID-19. Melisa was born in Akron, Ohio on July 21st, 1975. She was a graduate from North High School in Akron, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Davis and Virgie Davis Melisa is survived by her brothers, Johnnie Pryor, Las Vegas, NV, David Davis, Albuquerque, NM, Walt Howard, Akron, OH; sisters, Sharon Mcmillan, Atlanta, GA, Kimberly Jacobs, Akron, OH, and Wanda Shelton, Akron, OH, Celia Brooks, Atlanta, GA; sons, EJ Lewis, Akron, OH, Matayo Lewis of Tennessee; stemother, Louise Davis, Akron, OH; nieces, Morgan Underwood, Las Vegas, NV, Shawnea Pryor, Las Vegas, NV, Melina Davis, Albuquerque, NM, Lashawn Pryor Akron, OH, Nekla Siner of Tennessee; nephew, James Denson, Akron, OH and other family and friends. In lieu of COVID restrictions, there will be a graveside service at Lakewood Cemetery, 1080 W. Waterloo Rd., Akron, OH 44314 on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. For flowers and donations, please contact Sommerville Funeral Services at (330) 836-2725. "Melisa's family appreciates everyone's patience and understanding during this time of mourning."