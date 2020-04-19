Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Fielding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa A. Fielding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melissa A. Fielding Obituary
) Melissa A. Fielding, 43, a resident of Temperance, MI, went home to be with her Savior on April 8, 2020 after a 4-year, courageous battle with breast cancer. Melissa was born in Akron, OH and was raised in Canal Fulton. She graduated from Northwest High School and from Toledo University. She worked as a Mortgage Broker for various companies, but her love and passion were in creating pieces of art in her home interior business, Iris Designs. Melissa was our angel on earth and now is our angel in heaven. She had a very strong faith in our Lord, and lived her life loving everyone she met. Melissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Joan Frye, and her uncle, Dave Frye. She will be sadly missed by her husband, Dennis; her children, Mercedes, Mason, Quinton, and Grayson; her mother, Lynn Balash (John); her father, Dave Shankles; her adopted father, Marty Leonardi; her siblings, Michelle Wagner and Michael Leonardi; step-siblings, Kim Balash Prentice (Ryan) and Johnny Balash. She is also survived by aunts and uncles, Tom Frye (Connie), Sandy Kreighbaum (Mike), and Sheri Smith (Jerry); her nephew, Austin Wagner; numerous cousins, and grandmother, Ruth Shankles. Due to restrictions from coronavirus, cremation has taken place, and a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a fund for her children c/o of Prentice Funeral Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -