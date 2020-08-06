1/1
Melissa A. Fielding
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Melissa A. Fielding, 43, a resident of Temperance, MI, went home to be with her Savior on April 8, 2020 after a 4-year, courageous battle with breast cancer. Melissa was born in Akron, OH and was raised in Canal Fulton. She graduated from Northwest High School and from Toledo University. She worked as a Mortgage Broker for various companies, but her love and passion were in creating pieces of art in her home interior business, Iris Designs. Melissa was our angel on earth and now is our angel in heaven. She had a very strong faith in our Lord, and lived her life loving everyone she met. Melissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Joan Frye, and her uncle, Dave Frye. She will be sadly missed by her husband, Dennis; her children, Mercedes, Mason, Quinton, and Grayson; her mother, Lynn Balash (John); her father, Dave Shankles; her adopted father, Marty Leonardi; her siblings, Michelle Wagner and Michael Leonardi; step-siblings, Kim Balash Prentice (Ryan) and Johnny Balash. She is also survived by aunts and uncles, Tom Frye (Connie), Sandy Kreighbaum (Mike), and Sheri Smith (Jerry), her nephew, Austin Wagner; numerous cousins, and grandmother, Ruth Shankles. A Celebration Of Life will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., on Saturday at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Bryan George. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a fund for her children c/o of Prentice Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved