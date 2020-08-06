) Melissa A. Fielding, 43, a resident of Temperance, MI, went home to be with her Savior on April 8, 2020 after a 4-year, courageous battle with breast cancer. Melissa was born in Akron, OH and was raised in Canal Fulton. She graduated from Northwest High School and from Toledo University. She worked as a Mortgage Broker for various companies, but her love and passion were in creating pieces of art in her home interior business, Iris Designs. Melissa was our angel on earth and now is our angel in heaven. She had a very strong faith in our Lord, and lived her life loving everyone she met. Melissa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Joan Frye, and her uncle, Dave Frye. She will be sadly missed by her husband, Dennis; her children, Mercedes, Mason, Quinton, and Grayson; her mother, Lynn Balash (John); her father, Dave Shankles; her adopted father, Marty Leonardi; her siblings, Michelle Wagner and Michael Leonardi; step-siblings, Kim Balash Prentice (Ryan) and Johnny Balash. She is also survived by aunts and uncles, Tom Frye (Connie), Sandy Kreighbaum (Mike), and Sheri Smith (Jerry), her nephew, Austin Wagner; numerous cousins, and grandmother, Ruth Shankles. A Celebration Of Life will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., on Saturday at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Bryan George. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a fund for her children c/o of Prentice Funeral Home.