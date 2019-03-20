|
|
Melissa "Missy" Ann Carter
Melissa "Missy" Ann Carter 47, went to be with the Lord March 16, 2019 at University Hospital Cleveland. She was born March 24, 1971 in Akron to Tolbert "Ed" and Barbara "Bobbie" Carter. She was a Graduate of Waterloo High School in 1989 and was pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice from Colorado State University. Missy was a long time resident of Lake Park, Ga.., but returned to Akron to live with her fiance, Shawn Ray Wolfe.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Moss and Bessie Hatfield and Howard and Hulda Carter, along with her beloved son, Thomas Jennings Stevens. Missy is survived by brothers, Eddie Carter and Jason (Rachel) Carter; daughter, Brittany (Shawn) Galloway; son, Dakota Stevens; granddaughter, Remi Galloway; grandson, Malaki Galloway; sister-in-law, Patty Carter; and good friend, Cassie Cross.
Memorial services will be held at The Sanctuary in Middlefield, (15888 West High St., Middlefield, OH. 44062) on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 7 p.m. Missy's final Memorial will be held in Lake Park, Ga. at a later date to be announced via Facebook.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 20, 2019