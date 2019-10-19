Home

Melissa Glen Pointer-Doyle

Melissa Glen Pointer-Doyle Obituary
Melissa Glen Pointer-Doyle, 34, of Damascus, died on Friday, October 11, 2019, at her home. She was born on February 15, 1985, to George (Dazera) Pointer and Sheryl (Boyts) Pointer. She enjoyed swimming and spending time with family. She is survived by her children, Cieria Doyle, Aldin Weber, and Luciana, Curtis, and Franklyn Pointer; her father, George Pointer; siblings, Melanie (Charles) Copen, of Salem, Mariah (Mike) Rorybal, of Carrollton, and George Pointer Jr., of Akron. A Memorial service will be held at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral Home in Salem on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 19, 2019
