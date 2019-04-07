Home

Vito-Nero Funeral Home
6130 Turney Road
Garfield Heights, OH 44125
(216) 663-9222
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Melissa Lynn Munford


Melissa Lynn Munford (Eighmey)

Melissa Munford was welcomed into the arms of her mother, Mary Eighmey on March 31, 2019. Raised in Biloxi Mississippi, she spent most of her adult life in Ohio.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Tyler; her loving husband, Andrew; her sister-in-law, Darlene Parker, and a host of loving family members and friends.

"The most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with our hearts."

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Vito-Nero Funeral Home, 6130 Turney Rd., (2 Blocks South of Rockside) send regards to 3557 Radcliffe Cleveland Hts., OH 44121 www.vitonero.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
