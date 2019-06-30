Melissa Mason Kepnes



NEW FRANKLIN -- Melissa Mason Kepnes, 23, unexpectedly passed away on June 24, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio to Chuck and Julie Kepnes. As a young child she enjoyed portraying superheroes and playing outdoors. Melissa graduated from Manchester High in 2014 and worked in the paint department at Lowes in Green. She was a "Friend of Bill W", who enjoyed dirt biking, technology, all sorts of music, her pets and playing video games. Melissa was known for her great sense of humor and for being a very caring person.



She is survived by her parents, Chuck and Julie Kepnes; sister, Bricey (Ryan) Bayonnet; grandparents, Paul and Betty Schuckert, Charlie and Vicki Kepnes; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and her dog "Muffin".



The family would like to thank the critical care unit at Summa Hospital ( 3rd floor) and all the other people in her life who tried to help her.



Private services and interment have taken place. Interment at Manchester Cemetery. Donations may be made to IBH or Lifebanc in memory of Melissa.



At the end of our daughter's life, we realize she really was a superhero to so many by giving the gift of life through organ donation.



(330) 644-0024



Bacher-Portage Lakes Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019