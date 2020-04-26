|
Melissa Wojcinski, age 51, went home to be with the Lord on April 23, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio, Melissa lived in the Hartville area most of her life. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and spending time with her cat and dog. Preceded in death by her grandparents, Darrell and Maxine Steele; she is survived by her husband of 23 years, Tony; parents, Mary and Gary Crites; brothers, Greg, Mike and Harvey; sister, Rosie; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Due to the current health crisis, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, cards and/or memorial donations may be made to the family and mailed to Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44312, ATTN: Wojcinski Family. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020