Melodie "Odie" K. Ritchey, 53, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She is survived by her children, Scott Warrington and Taylor Ritchey both of Atwater; mother, Ida Osiek of Barberton; father, Larry Warrington of Tennessee; sisters, Lorie (Robbie) Robinson of Tennessee, Angie Warrington of Barberton; stepsister, Lori (Stephen) Gaffney of Wadsworth; brother, Scott (Shannon) Warrington of Tennessee; along with other relatives and friends. Melodie's family would like to thank the Altercare of Hartville nurses, Theresa, Chris and Steve for the care and support that Melodie and her family received. A private graveside service was held for the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the, Melodie Ritchey Memorial Fund at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Road, Akron, Ohio 44320.