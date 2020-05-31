Melodie K. Ritchey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melodie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melodie "Odie" K. Ritchey, 53, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She is survived by her children, Scott Warrington and Taylor Ritchey both of Atwater; mother, Ida Osiek of Barberton; father, Larry Warrington of Tennessee; sisters, Lorie (Robbie) Robinson of Tennessee, Angie Warrington of Barberton; stepsister, Lori (Stephen) Gaffney of Wadsworth; brother, Scott (Shannon) Warrington of Tennessee; along with other relatives and friends. Melodie's family would like to thank the Altercare of Hartville nurses, Theresa, Chris and Steve for the care and support that Melodie and her family received. A private graveside service was held for the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the, Melodie Ritchey Memorial Fund at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Road, Akron, Ohio 44320.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved