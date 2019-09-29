|
Melva Hawley Melva Hawley, 88 of Clinton, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Born on November 7, 1930 in Clinton to the late Milan and Julia Romich, she had been a Clinton resident all of her life and retired from First National Bank after 30 years of service. She enjoyed bowling and loved the Cleveland Indians. Melva was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald and sister, Louise Shanholtz. Melva is survived by her children, Vickie Wilson, Roger (Loretta) Hawley and Dennis (Betty) Hawley; grandchildren, Trista Wilson and Alex Hawley; great-grandchildren, Deonte Wilson and Kierra Reed. Visitation will be held THURSDAY, October 3, 2019 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Noon) at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton with a graveside service immediately following at Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to the , 408 9th St SW Suite 3400, Canton, OH 44707. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 29, 2019