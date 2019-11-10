Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH
Melvin Carl McCrory


1975 - 2019
Melvin Carl McCrory Obituary
Melvin Carl McCrory, "Mel", age 44 of Barberton, Ohio, died suddenly on November 3, 2019, while working in Colorado. He was born on September 27, 1975 in Verbena, Alabama, the son of the late David Carl McCrory and Mary (nee Boyd) McCrory. Mr. McCrory was a 1994 graduate of Green High School. He owned and operated Mel-Con Construction for the past 10 years. Mel enjoyed working on old cars, camping, fishing and most importantly, spending time with his daughter, Kayla. For many years Mel was a soccer coach and mentor for Wadsworth Youth Soccer. He was a mentor to many young men and women in the construction industry. Mel had a strong work ethic and had extraordinary integrity. He would take people off of the street and put them to work so that they could feed themselves. He was a very well loved individual and there will be a HUGE GAP left in this world. Survivors include his two daughters, Kayla (Trent Zukas) McCrory and Alexis Merlo; his step-children, Emily and Sierra Wirth, Elaine, Isaiah and Sofia Filipski; his step-granddaughter, Audrie Horn; his companion and love of his life of four years, Tiffany Filipski. His brother also survives, Carl (Terry) McCrory and several nieces and nephews, along with his uncle, Dave (Karen) Neila. There will be calling hours on Friday, November 15, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m., where a eulogy, given by his brother, will take place at 12 p.m.. Following the eulogy at Noon, calling hours will continue until 1 p.m. at which time, people may speak and share memories if they wish. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
