Melvin L. Staten, 74, of Fairlawn, died September 14, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1946 in Huntingburg, IN, the son of Ernest and Martha. Melvin joined the Ohio Operating Engineers Union as a heavy equipment operator on assorted construction projects. He enjoyed deer hunting and gardening in his free time. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Peggy (nee Rogers); sons, Ernie (Christine), Matthew (Lee Anna); grandchildren, Morgan, Scott, Tami and Aiden; brothers, Donald and David and Peggy's family the Rogers. Private family services will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
(Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)