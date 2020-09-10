Melvin Lee Finney passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Due to Covid 19, a private service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Family visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Friends may visit on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to 860 Princeton St., Akron, Ohio 44311. Please see website for Live-streaming of the service. www.calhounfuneral.com
