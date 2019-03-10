Melvin R. (Tom) Anderson, Sr. THEN AND NOW



On March 7, 2019, we lost the kindest, loving, most inspirational man. We were incredibly blessed to have him for 95 1/2 wonderful years. His wisdom, guidance, and love has forever impacted many, many lives. He brought laughter and happiness to everyone who met him.



A proud veteran of the United States Army, Tom served during World War II from D-Day until Germany surrendered. He retired from Kenmore Construction Company as a supervisor. He was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple for many years where he assisted his wife, Helen as a Sunday School teacher for 50 years. He enjoyed golfing and participated in several leagues. He was born on August 31, 1923 in Martins Ferry, Ohio to the late Charles and Flo Anderson. Tom's family was his heart and joy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald Anderson, three brothers, and one sister. He leaves behind his wife of 73 years, Helen; his son, Tom (Kitty) Anderson; daughters, Patricia Guilliams and Rose Berger; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He also leaves his beloved dog, Scrappy.



Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to City Church AC, 3000 Krebs Rd., Akron, OH 44319.