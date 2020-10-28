Mercer E. Mitchell, Sr., 79, beloved husband, father, brother and friend went home to be with the Lord Oct. 23, 2020. Mercer was born on August 8, 1941 in Camilla, Ga. to Columbus and Mary Mitchell. He attended Barberton and Akron Public schools. He graduated from South High School (Akron, Ohio) in 1960 where he excelled in basketball, baseball, and football. He received the Jimmy Allen Trophy from South High School for his achievements in sports and was the Vice President of his Senior Class. Mercer went on to work for General Tire, Sun Rubber and Consolidated Freightways. He became a top selling agent with New York Life Insurance Co. (Cleveland, OH), winning numerous production/salesmanship awards before starting his own successful insurance company, Mitchell & Associates. Mercer was always the consummate professional, greeted everyone with a smile, and never met a stranger. One of Mercer's greatest joys was coaching baseball for "The Colts" little league team in West Akron. He recently received recognition from the Akron City Council for his outstanding volunteerism and Sept. 9, 2019 was proclaimed Mercer E. Mitchell, Sr. Day by the Mayor. From a very early age, Mercer also developed a love for golf. He was a member of the "The Bloods", a group of avid golfers who met annually in Florida for more than 40 years. He looked forward to this outing with his buddies, which was one of the highlights of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Columbus and Mary Mitchell and his brothers Columbus, Jr. and Jerry Mitchell. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Pamela Mitchell (Twinsburg, OH); son, Mercer E. Mitchell, Jr. (Kim); daughters, Dana Rosser (Dr. James), Dawn Owens (Jesse); stepdaughter, Portia Gadson; sisters, Yvonne Bragg (Wayne), Elaine Williams (Jesse); brother, Christopher Mitchell (Gloria); grandchildren, Dayton Mitchell, Danay Hatten (Darnell), Taylor Rosser, Tianna Rosser, Kevin Rosser (Carmen), Duane Rosser, Nicole Sumlin (Eugene); great grandchild, Jade Hatten and other relatives and friends. Cremation services were entrusted to Rhoden Memorial Home. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Apostolic Faith Church, 10 W. Tallmadge Ave., Akron, Ohio 44310. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the service immediately following. Bishop David Parker officiating. We will be practicing social distancing and MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY. Condolences can be sent to 1700 West Market St. Suite 186, Akron, Ohio 44313.