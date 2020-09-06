Meredith Ann Canning ("Beebo"), 37, passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2020. Meredith was born August 9, 1983 in Barberton, Ohio. She leaves behind, her beloved children, Alex and Dekayla and "special niece, Alexis". She is survived by her parents, Tom (Patty) Canning and Kim (Kevin) McHenry; her beloved sister and brother, Keri (CJ) Dennison and Joseph (Starla) Canning; her cherished nieces and nephews, Jaden, Chace, Thomas, Rowan, Andrew, Rory and Joshua; grandmothers, Edith Canning and Sarah Susong; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friend, Roy VonKanel. Meredith was preceded in death by her Grandpa Jim Susong, Grandpa John Canning and Grandma Patricia McHenry. Meredith was a beautiful person inside and out. She had a beautiful smile that would light up a room. Her heart and love for people was as genuine as she was. Meredith will be greatly missed by so many. May she find the peace she searched for her entire life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the IBH, in memory of Meredith Canning, who had helped our girl over the years. Please keep Meredith in your heart always and KK in your prayers. Cremation will take place and a private family memorial will be held. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
