) Meri Lynn Richmond (nee Morrell), 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on January 19, 2020. Meri loved spending time with her loving husband of 55 years, James Richmond, taking walks, tending to their yard together, and traveling. She enjoyed reading, playing Scrabble, watching criminal justice shows, and taking time out to pamper herself. Meri was very proud of finishing her degree in Criminal Justice through the University of Akron in 1980. Most importantly she loved spending quality time with her family and tending to her grandchildren. Other than her parents, Louis and Elizabeth (nee Hidock) Morrell, Meri was preceded in death by siblings, LouAnne, Linda, and David; great-grandchild, Jasmine; mother-in-law, Juanita Smith; son in-law, Christopher Walker. Meri will be greatly missed by her husband, James Richmond; daughters, Alayna, Marissa (Irvan) McMurtry, Val (Jeff) Springston; sister, Jolie Wilcox-Ocker; sisters-in-law, Julia Richmond, Arra Robinson. She was a very proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren; Justin, Kyle, Brittany, Brianna, Francessca, Gabrielle, Irvan IV, Lance, Alexandra, Braydan, Julian, and Marie; four great-grandchildren, Braydan, Lamont, Ezekiel, Jaidyn, Marquez, and Xavier. Memorial contributions can be made in Meri's name to online at https://www.stjude.org/ or sent to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Per Meri's request there will be no calling hours, however, there will be a private memorial at the family's home. For more information or to send condolences please contact, Val Springston. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 24, 2020