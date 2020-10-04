Merle A. DeGazon, 101 years of age, was born in Basseterre, St. Kitts, West Indies on August 13, 1919. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Concordia of Sumner in Copley, OH on September 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William A. DeGazon. Left to cherish her memory her son, Lemuel (Glenn) Payne (Louise); grandchildren, Merle, Glenn (Mitzi), Derrik and Carol; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Kennedy, Sydney, Brianna, Brayden and Briella; very special friends, Daniel and Carol Jauch. Merle studied the care and treatment of Tuberculosis in London, England and returned to St. Lucia to be the head nurse in a new Tuberculosis hospital. Merle was entertaining and witty! She loved to talk and share stories of her life and up bringing in St. Lucia and her education and training as a nurse in England. She liked to play Chinese Checkers, Bingo and Dominos and enjoyed bicycle riding. Red Lobster was her favorite restaurant and she enjoyed eating candied orange slices. Merle loved and cherished her grandchildren and her great-grands tremendously. Family will receive friends on Monday, October 5th, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333, where the Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. COVID-19 proticols with social distancing and face covering will be in place. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com