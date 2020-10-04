1/1
Merle A. DeGazon
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Merle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merle A. DeGazon, 101 years of age, was born in Basseterre, St. Kitts, West Indies on August 13, 1919. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Concordia of Sumner in Copley, OH on September 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William A. DeGazon. Left to cherish her memory her son, Lemuel (Glenn) Payne (Louise); grandchildren, Merle, Glenn (Mitzi), Derrik and Carol; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Kennedy, Sydney, Brianna, Brayden and Briella; very special friends, Daniel and Carol Jauch. Merle studied the care and treatment of Tuberculosis in London, England and returned to St. Lucia to be the head nurse in a new Tuberculosis hospital. Merle was entertaining and witty! She loved to talk and share stories of her life and up bringing in St. Lucia and her education and training as a nurse in England. She liked to play Chinese Checkers, Bingo and Dominos and enjoyed bicycle riding. Red Lobster was her favorite restaurant and she enjoyed eating candied orange slices. Merle loved and cherished her grandchildren and her great-grands tremendously. Family will receive friends on Monday, October 5th, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 3653 W Market St., Akron, OH 44333, where the Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. COVID-19 proticols with social distancing and face covering will be in place. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
3306651700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved