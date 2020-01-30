Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle Blankenship
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Ann Blankenship


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merle Ann Blankenship Obituary
Merle was born on October 28, 1942 and passed away on January 28, 2020 at the age of 77, in Akron. She attended East High School. She never forgot the birthdays of family and friends. Merle and her husband would DJ for her class reunions. She enjoyed the good times she had with her good friends, Kay and Barb. She was in the Avon President's Club for many years and also was a crossing guard. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Velda Wuchich; and her son, Mike Kittle. She is survived by her husband, Sidney; sons, Gary (Janice), Jerry (Angie); daughter, Dana (Charlie); and sister, Karen (Deda). She had nine grandchildren: Theresa, Crystal, Nicholas, Taylor, Dustin, Kyle, Ashleigh, Alyssa, and Ciara. She also had many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10 to 12, followed by a 12 noon funeral service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery in Hartville. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now