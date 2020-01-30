|
Merle was born on October 28, 1942 and passed away on January 28, 2020 at the age of 77, in Akron. She attended East High School. She never forgot the birthdays of family and friends. Merle and her husband would DJ for her class reunions. She enjoyed the good times she had with her good friends, Kay and Barb. She was in the Avon President's Club for many years and also was a crossing guard. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Velda Wuchich; and her son, Mike Kittle. She is survived by her husband, Sidney; sons, Gary (Janice), Jerry (Angie); daughter, Dana (Charlie); and sister, Karen (Deda). She had nine grandchildren: Theresa, Crystal, Nicholas, Taylor, Dustin, Kyle, Ashleigh, Alyssa, and Ciara. She also had many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 10 to 12, followed by a 12 noon funeral service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery in Hartville. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 30, 2020