Merle E. Berg, age 91, was reunited with his family on July 18, 2019.



Born in Mt. Pleasant, Pa., he grew up on a farm, then moved to Akron, Ohio and became a machinist at Robinson Clay. Merle also ran his own machine shop for many years. He was a member of the Foresters and Mogadore Moose Lodge No. 1082. In his spare time, Merle enjoyed golf, singing karaoke and traveling in his motor home.



Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Merlene (George) Jenkins; son, Mark Berg; grandchildren, Michelle, George "Geo" and Meredith; great-grandchildren, David, Nicoma and William; special friend, Phyllis Lanari and her family, who loved and embraced Merle.



Special thanks to the loving and caring staff at Kent Healthcare and Rehabilitation and also to Crossroads Hospice for their care.



Cremation has taken place and Merle will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, Pa.



(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019