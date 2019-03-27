Home

Merle L. (Shelton) Smith

Merle L. "Micki" Smith (Shelton)
Merle L. "Micki" Smith (Shelton)

Merle L. "Micki" Smith, 85, passed away on March 25, 2019.

She was a long time member of Cornerstone Church and Eagles Aerie #555 and she retired from AMHA. Micki loved Jesus and was a loving, forgiving person. She volunteered at Jail Ministry and with Jesus Said Ministry feeding the homeless.

Micki was preceded by her husband, Stephen Smith and the father of her children, Ralph E. Shelton Sr. She is survived by her children, Jody Decker, Ralph (Sherrie) Shelton, Tammy Mallory and Todd Shelton (Bonnie Weaver); grandchildren, Jamie, Shawn, Tyler, Lauren, Chad, Bryan, Stacy, Jeff and Roger, great grandchildren, Tayden and Koen Ellis; sister, Renee Jones; nephews, Corey and Mike (Kelly); and niece, Lisa.

Funeral services will be held at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd., on Friday at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Brenda Young, followed by burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Donations, if desired may be made to Cornerstone Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
