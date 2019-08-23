|
Merlie McIntosh Jones Merlie McIntosh Jones, age 76, of Elberton, Georgia entered her eternal rest on Aug. 17, 2019. Merlie was preceded in death by her father, Sylman McIntosh; mother, Pastor Annie Ruth McIntosh. Survivors include her children, Marcia (Ossie) McCord, Lisa (David) Buggs, Stephanie McCord Hollis, Mark (Jamie) Jones; sisters, Mary Ann Miller, Carrie (Michael) Hood, Marie (Woodrow) Worthy, Dorothy (Douglass) Sims, Jennifer (Curtis) Wimbley, Donna (Jack) Sherman, 3 grandchildren, Racquel McCord, Stephon Hollis, and Kobie Jones; 3 great-grandchildren; a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Mack's Funeral Home & Cremation Service-Elberton Chapel. Condolences may be sent to 120 Clairmont Ave., Elberton Georgia 30635.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2019