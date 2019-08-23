Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mack's Funeral Home
320 College Ave
Elberton, GA 30635
(706) 283-4566
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mack's Funeral Home
320 College Ave
Elberton, GA 30635
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merlie Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merlie Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merlie Jones Obituary
Merlie McIntosh Jones Merlie McIntosh Jones, age 76, of Elberton, Georgia entered her eternal rest on Aug. 17, 2019. Merlie was preceded in death by her father, Sylman McIntosh; mother, Pastor Annie Ruth McIntosh. Survivors include her children, Marcia (Ossie) McCord, Lisa (David) Buggs, Stephanie McCord Hollis, Mark (Jamie) Jones; sisters, Mary Ann Miller, Carrie (Michael) Hood, Marie (Woodrow) Worthy, Dorothy (Douglass) Sims, Jennifer (Curtis) Wimbley, Donna (Jack) Sherman, 3 grandchildren, Racquel McCord, Stephon Hollis, and Kobie Jones; 3 great-grandchildren; a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Mack's Funeral Home & Cremation Service-Elberton Chapel. Condolences may be sent to 120 Clairmont Ave., Elberton Georgia 30635.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merlie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now