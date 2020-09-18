1/1
MERRILL W. BULLOCK Sr.
Merrill W. Bullock, Sr. Merrill W. Bullock Sr., age 89, formerly of Medina, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. Merrill was the beloved husband of the late Misa (nee Amano); loving father of Merrill (Barbara) Bullock, Jr., Robert (Tina) Bullock and Terry (Gary) Lovelace; devoted grandfather of Nicole, Robert, Alexis, Nate, Gary and Aaron; cherished great grandfather of Andrew and Anthony; dear brother of Georgia, Bill and the late Genevieve, June and Albert; dear uncle and great uncle of many. Merrill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was also an active conservationist. Due to the pandemic private family services will be held. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Autism Speaks (www.autismspeaks.org). Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Northfield Center, OH. www.johnsonromito.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 18, 2020.
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
September 17, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country !
September 16, 2020
In loving memory of a beautiful, gentle soul.
We love you, Uncle Merrill.
Beth, Tom and Perry
Beth Beerer
Family
