Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
129 S. Union St.
Akron, OH
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
129 S. Union St.
Akron, OH
Michael A. Manos, 83, of Akron passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 12, 2019. He worked for Alside in maintenance for over 15 years and later retired from Klaben Ford. He was a U.S. Army veteran, an avid hunter and a proud member of the NRA. He also loved his McDonalds coffee and tinkering with machinery in his garage. He will be truly missed by his loved ones and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Antonia Manos; sister, Lee (Kimon) Kipper; and brother, Paul Manos; Mike is survived by his family in heart, Joe (Paula), P.J. (Christi), and Nina Slider; his loving neighbors and friends, Tim (Melissa), Matthew, and Madison Kramer; and God-sister, Kornelia Maragakis. Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron 44304, with Rev. Fr. Jerry F. Hall officiating. Friends may call at the church 1 hour before services. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harbor Light Hospice. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
