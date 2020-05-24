Michael A. McCalister
1957 - 2020
Michael A McCalister was born October 15, 1957 in Akron, Ohio to Johnnie and the late Ruben McAlister. He departed this life on May 18, 2020 at the age of 62. He lived in the Akron community all his life. Michael loved laughter, good food, playing chess, long talks with his brother and being with friends and family. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Johnnie McAlister; brother, Ruben (Diane) McCalister; sisters, Mary Johnson, Valerie, Lucille, Robin, Susan, Sheryl, and Lisa McCalister; uncle, Ernest (Isabelle) McCalister; aunt, Jamie Williams and a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 12 to 1 p.m. with the memorial service immediately following at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306. Pastor Stacey Jenkins officiating.Condolences may be sent to 692 Ivy Court, Akron, OH 44307. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAY
26
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
To The McCalister Family You Have Our Condolences & Deepest Sympathy & Our Prayers Go Out To All Of You
John & Susan White
Friend
