Michael A. Mills Obituary
Michael A. Mills, 62, passed away Feb. 5, 2019. He was born in Akron on Oct. 7, 1957.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nellie Mills; brother, William Mills; and son, Michael "'Fella" Herring. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Nekishia and Nicole Herring; sons, Anthony (Michelle) Becton, Anthony M. Mills; brother, Timothy (TiJuanna) Mills; and a host of family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 15th at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1241 Grant St. at 12 p.m. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
