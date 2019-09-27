|
Michael "Mikey" A. Morris Michael A. Morris "Mikey", age 31, passed away September 25, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Lori (nee: Licause) Morris; sister, Jennifer; niece, Madeline; grandparents and extended family. VISITATION will be held MONDAY, September 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. FUNERAL SERVICES will take place TUESDAY, October 1, 2019 at 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 27, 2019