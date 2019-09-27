Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cox McNulty Funeral Home
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Morris Obituary
Michael "Mikey" A. Morris Michael A. Morris "Mikey", age 31, passed away September 25, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Lori (nee: Licause) Morris; sister, Jennifer; niece, Madeline; grandparents and extended family. VISITATION will be held MONDAY, September 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. FUNERAL SERVICES will take place TUESDAY, October 1, 2019 at 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now