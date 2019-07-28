Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Michael A. Parker Obituary
Michael A.

Parker

Michael A. Parker, age 63, of Akron, Ohio, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his home.

He was born on July 16, 1956, the son of the late Robert and Rita (nee Sideri) Parker.

Survivors include his loving wife, Patti J. Parker; his son Christopher "Chris" (Beth) Parker.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time, a formal obituary will be published in the near future.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305; 330-784-3334.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
