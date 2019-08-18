Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prince of Peace School Hall,
1263 Shannon Avenue
Norton, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Prince of Peace School Hall,
1263 Shannon Avenue
Norton, OH
1956 - 2019
Michael A. Parker Obituary
Michael "Mike" A. Parker Michael A. Parker, age 63, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 after a valiant seven-year battle with cancer. Mike was born in Akron, OH on July 16, 1956. He graduated from Buchtel H.S. in 1974 and Akron Machining Institute in 1998. Spending most of his life in the automotive industry, he managed three SOHIO stations, worked at Summit Racing and ended his career in the parts department of multiple Ford dealerships. Mike enjoyed taking Patti for rides on his Harley or in their Mustang. He loved going to races with Christopher and especially enjoyed his 60th birthday trip to Road America with the whole family. Another important day in Mike's life was witnessing the Apollo 11 liftoff on his 13th birthday with his uncle and grandfather. He was a member of Tire Town 4 Wheel Club, H.O.G., N.E. Ohio Mustang Club and Akron Ostomy Association. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Patti (Pelc); his son, Christopher of whom he was very proud and Christopher's wife Beth, the daughter he never had. Also surviving are his three younger sisters, Susan Hill, Julie Gascoyne and Emily Parker, his brother-in-law Frank (Karen) Pelc, sister-in law Irene (Bill) Forshey; nephews, Scott (Monica) Forshey, Jeff (Melissa) Pelc,, Cory (Jordan) Hill and Dugan Gascoyne, nieces, Kristal (John) Scarito and Sarah Hill, as well as many great-nephews and nieces. Mike was also very close to his cousin, Denny (Charlotte) Sideri and friends, Chuck (Susan) Pangburn and Craig (Annie) Gillenwater. And we can't forget his puppy Luca. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rita Parker and in-laws Stanley and Stella Pelc. The family will hold a Celebration of Life on September 21, 2019 at Prince of Peace School Hall, 1263 Shannon Avenue, Norton, OH. The Memorial will begin at 12:00 and the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until time of the service. More information and guestbook can be found at www.newcomerakron.com In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be sent to The Akron Fire Department.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
