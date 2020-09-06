BARBERTON -- Michael A. Roop, born 10/19/55 in Akron, OH, entered Heaven on 8/28/20 at age 64 after a five-month valiant fight with cancer. Mike lived in Barberton, OH and is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Margie (Sypniewski) Roop and son, Michael V. Roop. Also surviving Mike are siblings, Beverly (Mel) J. Hostetler, Deborah (Jeff) L. Cochran and Richard (Kathy) O. Roop; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mike's Grand Rapids, Michigan family of Monnie (Tom) Nyenhuis, Eddie Sypniewski Jr., and Bob (Julie) Sypniewski, a nephew, and two nieces also survive Mike. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marie J. (Donnella), his father, Richard H. Roop and brother, Timothy V. Roop. Mike graduated from Springfield High in 1973 and was a machinist for Goodyear for 30 years, retiring in 2009. We are so grateful that Mike got to enjoy his retirement; golfing as a member of the Spring Hills Golf Club in Barberton, OH was a favorite activity along with simply taking care of his family. Mike was a talented man; he could fix or build about anything. In fact, Mike, along with the great expertise of his brother-in-law Mel, built his and Margie's first house, a three-level walk-out, on the West Reservoir of Portage Lakes. Margie tried her best at drywalling but got fired after the second day (actually, she says she quit). Mike also enjoyed walking his dogs, exercising, Sudoku, Euchre, entertaining friends and family, and watching sports, especially the Cleveland Indians, The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. Mike loved traveling especially with family; northern Michigan and the Riviera Maya were his favorite destinations where he would walk their beaches for miles. Mike quietly hovered in the background while appreciating families' and friends' festivities making sure everyone was happy and safe. Through Margie's family and friends in Grand Rapids, Mike was an adopted Polish West Sider. In lieu of a funeral service, Mike's family will be conducting a celebration of his life at a later date. Also, in 2021, to honor Mike's wishes, a golf outing celebration will take place. Margie and Michael want to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time; please know that even from a distance we felt surrounded by love. Special thanks to Donna, Scott, and Abby Hornacek, our dear neighbors and friends, who have always been there for us. To share a memory or send a condolence please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
(330-825-8700) "As the sun rays fall upon my face, I feel you in my heart. Your light will always fill my soul, we'll never be apart."