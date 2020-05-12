Michael A. Stasko, age 35, of Hudson, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 of cardiovascular disease. He was preceded in death by his father, David A. Stasko and both of his grandfathers, Donald Stasko and Ted Ghetian. He is survived by his mother, Kathleen (nee Ghetian) Stasko; his brother, David (Elizabeth) Stasko; a niece, Natalie; a nephew, Matthew; and both of his grandmothers, Clara Stasko and Julie Ghetian. Services are to be held privately by the family. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2020.