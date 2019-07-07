Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Peoples Baptist Church
525 Vernon Odom Blvd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Michael Allen Key Obituary
Michael Allen Key, Sr.

Michael Allen Key, Sr., "Mike", age 63, of Akron, Ohio, died on July 1, 2019 at Akron City Hospital.

He was born on January 25, 1956 in Akron, the son of Sammie L. (Lucille) Key, Sr. of Akron and the late Shirley (nee McAlpine) Key.

Mike enjoyed basketball, dancing, singing, and he was a sharp dresser.

In addition to his father and step-mother, other survivors include his son, Michael Allen Key, Jr. of California; and one grandson, Ellison Key of California; his siblings, Beverly (Peter) Gibson, Sammie L. Key, Jr., Anthony (Evelyn) Key, Timothy (Martha) Key, Belinda Blackshear, LeeAnn Key and Carlos Key. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends mourn his loss.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Peoples Baptist Church, 525 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44307.

Family and friends may visit at the church on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
