|
|
Michael Allen Trump Michael Allen Trump, 49, born March 6, 1970 in Reading PA, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada from a tragic scuba diving accident in the Niagra River. Michael graduated from Reading High School, Reading, PA; attended University of Pittsburgh, PA from 1988-1989, Lincoln Technical Institute, Allentown, PA 1989-1991 and graduated with an Associates Degree in Archtechual Drafting & Design. He was employed with EnviroScience as Project Designer / FAA Certified Commercial Drone Pilot. Michael was an avid Boy Scout in his younger years attaining Eagle Scout in 1987. He was also a member of the award winning Reading Buccaneers in 1990. Michael loved to travel with his family having visited all 50 states and many countries with Kristin, Amanda, and Tricia. He enjoyed scuba diving (entire family are Master Divers), biking, hiking back trails in many National Parks, skiing, climbing, photography doing videos for his daughters school dance concerts and recitals and most recently Drones. Michael and his girls were avid sports fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins attending many games. Michael is survived by his wife, Kristin; daughters, Amanda P. (student at Husson University Bangor, Maine) and Tricia L. (student at Firestone Community Learning Center Akron, Ohio); parents, Richard A. and Faye T. (Snyder) Trump of Wyomissing, PA.; brother, Scott A. Trump of Atlanta, GA.; in-laws, Guy and Ruth Wicks of Bernville, PA and God- parents, Raymond and Shirley Stocker of Shillington, PA. Visitation for the family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio. Service and cremation at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 29, 2019