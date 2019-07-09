Home

Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
(239) 481-4341
Michael Benjamin Marino 91, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019. Michael (Mike) Marino was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia Ann Lyell Marino and grandson, Patrick Andrew Marino. Survived by his brother, James William Marino; children, Michele G. Lukens, Steven L. Marino, Beth Ann Earich, Michael R. Marino, Teresa M. Mullin, and Patrick M. Marino; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Born in Akron, Ohio, graduated from East High School, and was a member of the Honor Society. Mike continued his education at the University of Akron and served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Mike was an employee of Goodyear Tire and Rubber for over 30 years, starting as a union rubber worker, moved up to supervisor, which lead to his position as an international trainer in Goodyear's plant expansions throughout the world. Mike (Dad) was also instrumental in starting up the Ellet Pee Wee football team in Akron, serving as the team's first commissioner. His love for the piano always took second place to his family, but the memories of Dad playing "Sentimental Journey" after dinner with Mom beautifully singing so all can hear is a priceless gift and memory his children will always cherish. In 1982, Mike and Pat moved to Ft. Myers Florida for that warm retirement, eventually living out their remaining years at the Shell Point Retirement Community. Michael (Dad) a gentle, loving soul will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Services and other information will be announced ...

www.dignitymemorial.com/ obituaries/fort-myers-fl/michael-marino-8766069
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019
