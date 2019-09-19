Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael Badalich Michael Badalich, age 56 years, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Mike is survived by his parents Julian and JoAnne Badalich; sons Josh and Travis and their mother Lisa; brother Jerry Senn; sister Jennifer Badalich and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Road, COPLEY on Friday from 6-8PM. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the Haven of Rest.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
