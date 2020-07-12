Michael Bucy, son of Les and Nancy Bucy, passed away the second week of June at the age of 75. He attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Hower Trade. He was a member of the Ohio National Guard. Mike retired from Goodyear with 37 1/2 years of service. Mike and Barbara Considine were married for 41 years. He is survived by his cousins of the Mollica Family and in-laws of the Considine Family. Cremation has taken place and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery was held with close family members present. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.