CUYAHOGA FALLS - Michael Madonia, 69, passed away September 4, 2020. He was a lifelong Cuyahoga Falls resident graduating Falls High, going on to work as an analyst for Roadway Express. Preceded in death by his mother, Shirley, he is survived by his father, Peter; brother, Peter A.; uncle, Bud (Beth) Haidet; aunt, Virginia Haidet and many loving cousins. The family will be having private services. Interment will be at Hillside Memorial Park. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
