Michael Cannon, 86, passed away June 17, 2020. He was born in Akron and lived in Brimfield. Michael served in the U.S. Navy and was retired as a supervisor with General Motors. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Bernadette, whom he married October 6, 1955; daughter, Erin; sons, Michael, Sean. Michael is survived by his sons, David Cannon of Munroe Falls, Kerry (Anna) Cannon of Flushing, Mich. and Venice, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Sherry Cannon; grandchildren, Michael (Angie), Ashley (Chris), Heather, Sean (Shelly), Kyle (Rose); and many great grandchildren. Private service for immediate family will be at a later date. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.
