Dr. , PhD Dr. Michael Eugene Cooley, PhD, age 69, passed away 2/08/2020 at Lark Springs Memory Care facility after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer and Vascular Dementia. He was born on August 1, 1950, in Washington, D.C. Mike graduated from Hoban Catholic High School in 1968. He served the USAF for 21 years He retired at the rank of Captain. He served in the Gulf War during Desert Storm. He retired at F.E Warren Air Force Base, Cheyenne, WY in 1991. He graduated with his PhD in Sports Psychology. After retirement he continued to serve his country as a federal civil servant. He worked at the Pentagon as a contractor and at Ft. Carson and Peterson Air Force Base in CO. Michael volunteered hundreds of hours for the Special Olympics in Cheyenne, WY and served as a Grand Knight at the Knights of Columbus, council 801, in Cheyenne, WY. His hobbies included golfing, baseball, football and coached many sports teams. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan and loved the Ohio State Buckeyes. Michael is survived by his wife, Lesley, of 49 years; his daughter, Michela (John) Toaddy; and two grandchildren, Hudson and Bryce Toaddy; brothers, Jeffrey (Peggy) Cooley of Akron, Ohio, and Mark Cooley of Northfield, OH; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Gerald and Anne Cooley. Services will be held at Peterson Air Force Basel Chapel on March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A committal service, along with military honors will be held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery to follow at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pikes Peak Hospice and Lark Springs Memory Care. Michael's family would like to thank the staff at Lark Springs for their loving and dedicated care, along with Pikes Peak Hospice and the doctors and staff at UC Health, Memorial Central Hospital.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020