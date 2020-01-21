|
|
WADSWORTH -- Michael D. Smith, affectionately known as "Smitty", age 67, of Wadsworth, passed away on Friday afternoon, January 17, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, following an extended battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Smitty was born on October 30, 1952, in Ogden, Utah, to Leo and Bonnie (Miller) Smith, graduated from Wadsworth High School with the class of 1971. He then obtained his Bachelor's degree from the University of Akron and served in the United States Army National Guard. He married Margo Schenck on March 5, 1977, at First Christian Church in Wadsworth, and they have been very happily married for almost 43 years. He worked as a parts manager for Akron Tractor & Equipment for 24 years, retiring in December of 2018. Smitty was an active and involved member of Northside Christian Church in Wadsworth. He served as a church elder for many years, taught adult Sunday School, and also served in the financial ministry. He loved being in the church choir, and was a member of the NCC School Board. Other ministries include Young Life and Bible Study Fellowship. Smitty was a family man. He loved his wife and his four boys, and his world revolved around his family. He was a man full of wisdom, love, patience, and kindness, and was always compassionate and considerate of others. He was a thinker, was slow to speak, slow to anger, and was a man of very high character. He enjoyed reading, watching sports, traveling, hanging out with his boys, and spending time with his family and friends. He, along with Margo, created a loving and welcoming home to all - for his sons and their friends. He enjoyed his bible studies and was known to think and pray before returning with an answer. Surviving are his wife, Margo Smith, of Wadsworth; sons, Matthew (Cindy) Smith of Barberton, Dan Smith of Nashville, Tenn., and Jordan (Carina) Smith of Wadsworth; daughter-in-law, Megan Clifford Smith of Wadsworth; eight grandchildren: Jackson, Maxton, Alexia, Lily, Olivia, Leo, Sophia, and Cooper; mother, Bonnie Smith of Wadsworth; three brothers: Jim, Steve, and Tom Smith, all of Wadsworth; three sisters: Mary Ellen Poetter, Sue (Jim) Fajt, and Barb (Al) Lesure, all of Wadsworth; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by son, Scott Smith; father, Leo Smith; sister, Jody Smith; niece, Sarah Slone; niece, Elise Ulmer; and brother-in-law, Rick Poetter. Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Northside Christian Church, 7615 Ridge Rd., Wadsworth, or from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the church. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, at Northside Christian Church, with Pastors Robin L. Hart and Seth Amerine officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St. Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's website at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 21, 2020