Michael D. Smith, age 70 of Navarre, Ohio, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Altercare of Navarre. He was born on October 11, 1949 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, the son of the late Eugene and Honnie (nee Johnson) Smith. Mike was a 1967 graduate of Franklin High School in New Athens, Ohio and also attained his AB degree from the University of Akron. Mike was in management in the banking industry, retiring from Charter One Bank in 2005 from the Alliance branch. He and his wife, Colleen, are members of Abundant Life Christian Fellowship Church in Massillon, Ohio. He enjoyed bowling, reading, and loved the Gaithers. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, the former Colleen Grimes, formerly of Harrisville, Ohio, whom he married on September 12, 1970; two sons, Scott M. Smith and Matthew P. (Melissa "Missy") Smith; his five grandchildren, Paul Tyler, Charis, Timothy, Noah and Isabella "Bella" Smith. His siblings also survive, Jean (James "Jim") Stanco, Edward (Patty) Smith and Samuel (LeeAnn) Smith; and many nieces and nephews and their families. There will not be any services or calling hours and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020