Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Smith


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael D. Smith Obituary
Michael D. Smith, age 70 of Navarre, Ohio, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Altercare of Navarre. He was born on October 11, 1949 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, the son of the late Eugene and Honnie (nee Johnson) Smith. Mike was a 1967 graduate of Franklin High School in New Athens, Ohio and also attained his AB degree from the University of Akron. Mike was in management in the banking industry, retiring from Charter One Bank in 2005 from the Alliance branch. He and his wife, Colleen, are members of Abundant Life Christian Fellowship Church in Massillon, Ohio. He enjoyed bowling, reading, and loved the Gaithers. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, the former Colleen Grimes, formerly of Harrisville, Ohio, whom he married on September 12, 1970; two sons, Scott M. Smith and Matthew P. (Melissa "Missy") Smith; his five grandchildren, Paul Tyler, Charis, Timothy, Noah and Isabella "Bella" Smith. His siblings also survive, Jean (James "Jim") Stanco, Edward (Patty) Smith and Samuel (LeeAnn) Smith; and many nieces and nephews and their families. There will not be any services or calling hours and all arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now