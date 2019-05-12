|
Michael Dale Davis
May 17, 1951
January 29, 2019
A celebration of life for Michael Dale Davis will be on Sunday, May 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Community Room of Cedar Hall in the Stow-Glen Retirement Village at 4285 Kent Road in Stow, Ohio. Mike graduated from Stow High School in 1969. He served in the United States Army. He retired from General Motors and A & M Products in Kansas. He is survived by his wife, Patti, his children, Marc Davis and Melissa Brown, his mother, Bertie Davis, and his sisters, Kathy Meyers and Dianna Dunlap. Also he had many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019