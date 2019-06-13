Home

Michael David Ellebruch, 72, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, June 9, 2019 after a long battle with dementia.

He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was known to his family and friends as Dave. He was a kind, funny man with a large heart and an even larger laugh. Dave was a veteran, proud christian and long standing member of the United Methodist Church. An avid sportsman and long time supporter of the NRA, he loved to hunt and fish, a love he passed on to all of his children.

Dave is survived by his son, David Ellebruch; daughters, Stefanie Ellebruch, Joanne (Mike) Tidwell and Bonnie (Paul) Brumm; his sisters Carole Kuczynski, Susie Ellebruch, Cindy Hanna and Laura Rhodes; as well as eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He left a legacy of love and laughter and will be greatly missed.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 13, 2019
