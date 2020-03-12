Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map

Michael David Hillis


1963 - 2020
Michael David Hillis Obituary
Michael David Hillis, age 56 of Akron passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born on June 3, 1963, the son of Jakey Hillis and Donna (Chet){Sawan} Puett. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, and grandparents, Nathan and Alma Sawan. He will be dearly missed by his children, Renee Hillis, Michelle Hillis and David Hillis; grandchildren, Grace Scheck and Camden Hillis; sisters, Jackie and Terrie (Gary) Thayer; brother, Wayne (Kelly) Hillis; nieces and nephews: Kathy, Julie, Mike and Jessica; and many, many friends. Mike's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Mike's dear friend Barb, for her compassionate care and support. Mike was a kid at heart, and loved his animals and children. He had a giving spirit, and never turned down an opportunity to help someone in need. Mike loved to ride his motorcycle, and play with his "big kid" toys, like his remote control cars, dirt bikes and electronics. He was compassionate and open-minded, and used those aspects of his personality in his career as a Sheriff's Deputy for Summit County. Mike knew someone everywhere he went, and his magnetic and charismatic spirit will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, from 2 to 4 p.m., with a service to follow at 4 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron. To leave a message for Mike's family, please visit www NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2020
